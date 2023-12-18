  1. Home
Nothing Phone (2a)

Brand: Nothing
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 4800mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Phone (2a) may get a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a of 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1800 nits brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 of LPDDR4x and 256 GB of 2.2 internal storage.

On the front, it may get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its back panel features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera. The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include SA/NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on 14.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specs

Nothing Phone (2a) Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, White

Nothing Phone (2a) Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Glass

Nothing Phone (2a) Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 300 Hz

Nothing Phone (2a) Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Nothing Phone (2a) Software

OS & UI Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14

Nothing Phone (2a) Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary lens, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Nothing Phone (2a) Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4800
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Nothing Phone (2a) Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Nothing Phone (2a) Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
