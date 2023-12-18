The Phone (2a) may get a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1800 nits brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.
On the front, it may get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its back panel features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera. The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|300 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary lens, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4800
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity