Brand: iQOO
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The iQOO Z9 gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a single mono speaker. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z9 5G Specs

iQOO Z9 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Blue, Green

iQOO Z9 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

iQOO Z9 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 300 Hz

iQOO Z9 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

iQOO Z9 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

iQOO Z9 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.79 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

iQOO Z9 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

iQOO Z9 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

iQOO Z9 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP52

