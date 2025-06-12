iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Price Leaked, Key Specs Confirmed

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India price has been leaked ahead of the device’s launch on June 18. The device will be a budget 5G offering and will get a MediaTek chip under the hood. Its design has already been revealed before and we know it resembles the design of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 Edge.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Price Tipped

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India price details were shared by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to him, the device will cost under Rs 10,000 including the launch offers. As per the specs he shared, the device will sport a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor which has already been confirmed by the brand, along with the fact that it will be IP64 rated, will have a 6000mAh battery, and will have a 50MP Sony AI camera.

Brar notes that the secondary camera will house a 2MP sensor. He added that the device will run on FunTouch OS 15 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. The device will be available with three RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. It will have 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will support 15W fast wired charging and will have a 5MP selfie camera.

The device will come in Titanium Blue and Cyber Green colours. It gets a design inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. We’ll know more about the device once it launches next week.

iQOO’s last launch in the country was the Neo 10 5G. It sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness, HDR, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and P3 colour gamut support.

The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The 8GB + 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.