Meta Launches Video Editor in Meta AI

Meta has announced the launch of a Video editor in Meta AI across the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website and the Edits app. Users will now be able to easily edit their short-form videos using a variety of preset AI prompts that can transform their outfit, location, style and more. It’s available in the US and more than a dozen countries around the world

Inspired by Meta’s Movie Gen models, the company says that the “new feature is just the first step toward our goal of bringing you AI video generation and editing across our apps and products.” Later this year, users will further be able to edit videos alongside Meta AI with their own text prompts to make the video edits exactly as they imagine them.

The company notes that its new video editor in Meta AI is “intuitive and easy to use,” so anyone can make high-quality video edits without video-editing expertise. First, upload a video to the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website or Edits app. Then, explore more than 50 editing prompts you can use to transform 10 seconds of your video for free for a limited time.

Once you’ve chosen a preset prompt, Meta AI will edit your video to match the selected scenario. You can turn your video into a graphic novel, and see yourself reimagined as a vintage comic book illustration. Or change the lighting of a video you captured on a rainy Seattle day to create a dreamy mood with shimmery sparkles, pearlescent blur and soft focus. Or you can turn your video into a video game, complete with fluorescent lighting and battle clothing.

From Edits and the Meta AI app, you can share your edited videos directly to Facebook and Instagram. In the Meta AI App and Meta.AI web, you can share your edited videos directly to the Discover feed.

“We built this feature so that everyone can experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos to share with their friends, family and followers. Whether you’re reimagining a favorite family memory or finding new ways to entertain your audience, our video editing feature can help. We also think it can transform the way creators make content on our platforms, so we worked with creators to understand which prompts would appeal to their audiences, and because our video editing feature is built into the Edits app, it can become a seamless part of the creative process,” said Meta in its blog post.