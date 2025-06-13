Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Chipset Revealed

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra chipset has been revealed ahead of the tablet’s launch later this year. According to a Geekbench listing, Samsung has chosen to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity chipset once again, similar to what was used in the Tab S10 series. Here’s everything to know about the new development.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra chipset was revealed through a Geekbench listing (via) which bears model number SM-X736B and appears to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. The Tab S10 Ultra used a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and the S11 Ultra seems to be using the chipset’s successor.

The Dimensity 9400+ was annnounced earlier this year and is the most powerful mobile chip by MediaTek till date. The Dimensity 9400+ features an All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating up to 3.73GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. This powerful configuration accelerates single and multithreaded performance for top-tier Android UX experiences.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge June 2025 Update Released in India

Equipped with the MediaTek NPU 890, the Dimensity 9400+ supports a wide range of LLMs across many regions around the world. The Chipset supports Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing with faster reasoning speeds.

The Dimensity 9400+ integrates a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which enhances gaming visual experiences by bringing PC-level features to smartphones with opacity micromap (OMM) support for realistic effects. This makes video game elements—such as vegetation, hair or feathers—look more realistic and dimensional without impacting performance.

The Tab S10 series was announced in September last year so we can expect the company to debut the Tab S11 series around the same timeframe this year. The Tab S11 Ultra is also rumoured to pack a bigger battery than its predecessors.