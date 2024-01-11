The Poco X6 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The handset features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.

Additional features include IP54 rating and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.