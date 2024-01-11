  1. Home
Poco X6 5G

₹21,999.00
Brand: Poco
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2712 x 1220 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5100mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Poco X6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution with a of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of 2.2 storage.

The handset features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W support.

Additional features include IP54 rating and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5, 5G, v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Poco X6 5G Specs

Poco X6 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 11 January, 2024
Price (₹) 21,999
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Black, White

Poco X6 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Poco X6 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2712 x 1220 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 446

Poco X6 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Poco X6 5G Software

OS & UI MIUI 14, Android 13

Poco X6 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP primary sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 120-degree FoV + 2MP macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Poco X6 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5100
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Poco X6 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Poco X6 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

