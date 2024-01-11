The Poco X6 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The handset features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The X6 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with 67W Fast charging support.
Additional features include IP54 rating and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|11 January, 2024
|Price (₹)
|21,999
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2712 x 1220 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|446
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|MIUI 14, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP primary sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 120-degree FoV + 2MP macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5100
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54