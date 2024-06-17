HMD is Working on a Tablet With Nokia Lumia Inspired Design: All Details

HMD is already known to be working on smartphones with a Nokia Lumia-like Fabula design, number of which have already leaked before. However, the brand is now rumoured to incorporate the same Fabula design in one of its upcoming tablets too, dubbed HMD Slate Tab 5G. Here’s what the HMD Tablet could look like and what the device could sport under the hood.

HMD Slate Tab 5G: Leaked Design, Specs

According to a leak by HMD_MEME’S on X, the Slate Tab 5G from HMD will be available in an orange shade and will have the Nokia Lumia inspired Fabula design. From the looks of it, the device may sport a vegan leather finish along with a single rear camera, an LED flash, along with the NFC logo next to the branding.

Coming to the specs, the HMD tablet is rumoured to feature a 10.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which will support expansion as well.

Then, it could draw power from a 9250mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging. The device will run on Android 14 with connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It could also get dual stereo speakers, PIN connector for additional accessories and stylus PEN support as well.

Aside from this, other details regarding the tablet like its availability or pricing are unknown as of now. The HMD Ridge Pro and Skyline Business Edition smartphones were leaked last week. The same user also posted the complete portfolio of HMD’s upcoming smartphones a while back. It includes HMD Aura, Pulse, Pulse+, Pulse Pro and Arrow under the budget segment of devices. HMD Ridge and HMD Waylay will be budget 5G handsets while HMD Xenon and HMD Skyline will be higher mid-range 5G handsets. A couple of US-exclusive handsets are also there, including the HMD Vibe and the HMD Atlas.