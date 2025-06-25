ASUS Debuts 2025 TUF Gaming F16, ROG Strix G16 Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU

Asus has announced the launch of its 2025 TUF Gaming F16 and ROG Strix G16 gaming laptops in India packed with an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU. Furthermore, it also upgraded its existing 2024 ROG Strix G16 laptop with the same GPU as the 2025 models. Here’s everything to know about the new launches from Asus.

Asus 2025 TUF Gaming F16, 2025 ROG Strix G16: Pricing, Availability

The 2025 TUF Gaming F16 starts at Rs 1,24,990 while the 2025 ROG Strix G16 starts at Rs 1,59,990. The upgraded 2024 ROG Strix G16 starts at Rs 1,44,990. The laptops will be available at ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive stores, and authorized retail partners and on ASUS e-shop and Amazon India.

Asus 2025 TUF Gaming F16, 2025 ROG Strix G16: Key Specifications

The all-new ROG Strix G16 (G615) comes equipped with the latest Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics. It features a 16” 2.5K 240Hz anti-glare ROG Nebula display with 500 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, along with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It further has 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 90WHrs battery.

The refreshed ROG Strix G16 (G614) now comes upgraded with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB graphics, powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Processor with up to 16 TOPS AI performance. It features a 16” WUXGA 165Hz anti-glare display with 100% sRGB coverage, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a Copilot key for AI-powered productivity.

The all-new TUF Gaming F16 is powered by the Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GPU. It features a 16” FHD+ 165Hz anti-glare display with 100% sRGB, a Copilot-ready backlit keyboard, and a powerful 90WHrs battery.