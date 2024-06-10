The Atlas is rumoured to sport a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Next up, the handset will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor under the hood which suggests it will be a budget smartphone. Furthermore, it will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF, an 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a depth sensor. On the front, there is supposed to be a 16MP sensor. In addition, the device will pack a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support. Other additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Micro SD card storage expansion, Side-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Olive Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.64
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|265
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|20W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity