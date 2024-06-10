The Atlas is rumoured to sport a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Next up, the handset will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor under the hood which suggests it will be a budget smartphone. Furthermore, it will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF, an 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a depth sensor. On the front, there is supposed to be a 16MP sensor. In addition, the device will pack a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support. Other additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Micro SD card storage expansion, Side-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.