HMD Atlas

Brand: HMD
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.64-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Atlas is rumoured to sport a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Next up, the handset will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor under the hood which suggests it will be a budget smartphone. Furthermore, it will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The triple rear camera setup will consist of a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF, an 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a depth sensor. On the front, there is supposed to be a 16MP sensor. In addition, the device will pack a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support. Other additional features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, Micro SD card storage expansion, Side-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HMD Atlas Specs

HMD Atlas Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Olive Green

HMD Atlas Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

HMD Atlas Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.64
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 265

HMD Atlas Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HMD Atlas Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Atlas Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

HMD Atlas Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 20W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Atlas Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Atlas Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity

