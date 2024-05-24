The Aura sports a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels. There’s a V-notch housing the front-facing 5MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s expandable via a microSDcard of up to 256GB.
At the rear, the handset has a 13MP main sensor paired with a 0.08MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM + nano-SIM/micro-SD), GPS, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth v4.2. In addition, it gets a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive two years of security patches.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Glacier Green, Indigo Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.56
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|900 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A1
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP primary sensor, LED flash + 0.08MP depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Rear Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity