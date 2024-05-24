The Aura sports a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels. There’s a V-notch housing the front-facing 5MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s expandable via a microSDcard of up to 256GB.

At the rear, the handset has a 13MP main sensor paired with a 0.08MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM + nano-SIM/micro-SD), GPS, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth v4.2. In addition, it gets a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive two years of security patches.