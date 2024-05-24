  1. Home
Brand: HMD
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 64
  • Display 6.56-inch, 900 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 0.08MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Aura sports a 6.56-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 pixels. There’s a V-notch housing the front-facing 5MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s expandable via a microSDcard of up to 256GB.

At the rear, the handset has a 13MP main sensor paired with a 0.08MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM + nano-SIM/micro-SD), GPS, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth v4.2. In addition, it gets a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive two years of security patches.

HMD Aura Specs

HMD Aura Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Glacier Green, Indigo Black

HMD Aura Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

HMD Aura Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 900 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HMD Aura Performance

Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HMD Aura Software

OS & UI Android 13

HMD Aura Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor, LED flash + 0.08MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

HMD Aura Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Aura Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v4.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Aura Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Rear Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity

