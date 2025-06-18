Redmi Pad 2 Announced in India: Details to Know

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 in India with an LCD display that is touted to be the segment’s best 27.94 cm 2.5K display along with the largest 9000mAh battery. Here’s everything to know about it.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, Availability

The Wi-Fi Only model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 13,999. The 4G model is available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. One can get a Rs 1,000 discount if they opt for HDFC card EMI. The Redmi Smart Pen costs Rs 3,999 while the Pad 2 cover costs Rs 1,299.

Available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, the tablet can be bought via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and other authorised retail stores.

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

The Redmi Pad 2 sports an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, Triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, and wet touch technology support. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable up to 2TB. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For cameras, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also supports the Redmi Smart Pen.

It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB Type-C port.