Redmi Pad 2 Announced in India: Details to Know

Redmi Pad 2 has been announced in India with a couple of segment-first features, including a 2.5K display, a 9000mAh battery, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Redmi Pad 2 launched

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 in India with an display that is touted to be the segment’s best 27.94 cm 2.5K display along with the largest 9000mAh battery. Here’s everything to know about it.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, Availability

The Only model with 4GB and 128GB storage costs Rs 13,999. The model is available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. One can get a Rs 1,000 discount if they opt for HDFC card EMI. The Redmi Smart Pen costs Rs 3,999 while the Pad 2 cover costs Rs 1,299.

Available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, the tablet can be bought via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and other authorised retail stores.

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

The Redmi Pad 2 sports an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, Triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, and wet touch technology support. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable up to 2TB. It runs 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For cameras, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also supports the Redmi Smart Pen.

It is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm and a USB port.

