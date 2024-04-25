The HMD Pulse Pro features a 6.65-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. In addition, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256 GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 50-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the Pulse Pro runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM (Nano) 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor. It is IP52-rated for water and dust resistance