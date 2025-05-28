Alcatel is preparing to expand its newly revived India portfolio with the launch of tablets designed around its Proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, targeting students, young professionals, and digital-first users.

Following the re-entry of the French telecom brand into the Indian smartphone market through its local partner Nxtcell, the company is now setting its sights on a multi-product ecosystem, beginning with the V3 smartphone and an upcoming tablet. “The first Alcatel tablet is expected to be introduced by mid-2025, ” Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer at Nxtcell, said to The Mobile Indian.

“We are not just adding another screen into the market. Alcatel Tablet will focus is on eye comfort and productivity,” said Ansh. “With NXTPAPER technology, we will be offering users—especially students and parents—a safer, more comfortable way to consume content or take notes for extended periods.”

The NXTPAPER display, which features blue light reduction and paper-like viewing, is positioned as the tablet’s core differentiator in a crowded mid-range segment. While pricing has not been disclosed, Rathi said the device will carry a “premium yet accessible” tag and come in multiple variants.

“We are positioning Alcatel as a French lifestyle brand. The tablet will reflect that elegance and innovation without alienating price-conscious users.”

The Alcatel tablet will be manufactured locally under a partnership with Dixon Technologies, in line with Alcatel’s larger Make-in-India strategy. This will mark the second category under the Alcatel banner, after the recent V3 smartphone, to be built entirely in India. Company executives say local manufacturing not only improves cost competitiveness but also supports the brand’s long-term export ambitions.

The upcoming tablet will also feature productivity enhancements and pre-loaded software customisations, with stylus compatibility likely included. “We see strong use cases in e-learning, digital note-taking, and content consumption,” Rathi said. “Especially with students and professionals working in hybrid or mobile settings, there’s a clear demand for display-centric tablets that are easier on the eyes.”

The tablet’s development follows an R&D collaboration between Nxtcell and TCL’s global teams, with ongoing efforts to localise hardware for Indian conditions. Rathi said that testing cycles have included temperature and durability benchmarks to suit India’s varied climates.

While the smartphone segment remains highly competitive, Alcatel views the tablet category as a high-growth space where differentiation is still possible. “Many of the devices in the affordable tablet market are repackaged phones or low-quality imports,” Rathi noted. “We’re aiming to bring a meaningful upgrade in both display experience and performance.”

The company is also developing an offline retail network in parallel with its online presence. Once launched, the tablet is expected to be available across both channels.

As with its smartphone rollout, Alcatel’s tablet strategy in India will focus on product differentiation and long-term value rather than short-term volume. “We’re not in the game for rapid scaling at the cost of user trust,” said Rathi. “This device is about solving real problems in digital learning and mobile productivity.”