WhatsApp for iPad is Here for Everyone to Download

After beta testing for over 8 months, WhatsApp for iPad has finally landed in the Apple App Store for everyone to download. “As one of our biggest requests, we’re excited to announce that WhatsApp is now available on iPad,” said WhatsApp in a blog post. The new app brings support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil as well.

“WhatsApp for iPad makes keeping in touch with friends and family even easier.” Users can make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share their screen, and use both front and back cameras.

The platform says that it has built WhatsApp for iPad ideal for multitasking so you can get more done. One can take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over to view multiple apps at once, so the user can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together. WhatsApp also works with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

WhatsApp for iPad uses the platform’s multi-device technology to keep everything in sync across your iPhone, Mac and other devices while protecting your personal messages, calls and media with end-to-end encryption, no matter what platform or device you’re messaging. It also supports features such as chat lock as an added layer of privacy to your chats.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently announced Voice Chats for all sizes of groups on the platform. With the feature, you can connect live over audio whenever, without having to leave your group chat or switch to a call, that people in your group can hop into whenever they want. Previously available only for large groups, now anyone in your group can start a voice chat by going to the bottom of your chat, swiping up and holding for a few seconds. Starting a voice chat doesn’t notify or ring anyone, so that people can join and leave the hangout whenever.