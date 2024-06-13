HMD Ridge Leaked With a Snapdragon Processor; Complete Smartphone Portfolio Revealed

HMD is working on a slew of new smartphones and the brand is just getting started. A new leak now hints at another smartphone that’s in the works, dubbed HMD Ridge. Similar to some of its other upcoming devices, the HMD Ridge would be a budget offering with a Snapdragon processor under the hood. Aside from this, the complete portfolio of upcoming smartphone launches from the brand was also revealed.

HMD Ridge: What Do We Know

According to a leak by user @smashx_60 on X, the HMD Ridge will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The HMD Ridge will draw power from a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor with Adreno 619 GPU handling the graphics.

The device will get 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The back of the device will also be made of glass and protected with the same Gorilla Glass 3 as the front. The frame of the device would be made up of plastic. The leaked render suggests that the rear will have a geometrical pattern design.

HMD Future Smartphones’ Portfolio

The same user also posted the complete portfolio of upcoming smartphones from the brand. It includes HMD Aura, Pulse, Pulse+, Pulse Pro and Arrow under the budget segment of devices. HMD Ridge and HMD Waylay will be budget 5G handsets. However, our source contradicts this information, and suggests that Arrow will be a budget 5G handset rather than being a 4G model or a rebrand of the HMD Pulse. while HMD Xenon and HMD Skyline will be higher mid-range 5G handsets. A couple of US-exclusive handsets are also there, including the HMD Vibe and the HMD Atlas.

HMD Xenon is expected to bring back the much awaited Fabula design with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and a 108MP camera sensor on the back. Finally, it seems like an HMD Aura Pro is also in the works, that’ll feature a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 4GB of RAM.