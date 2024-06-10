  1. Home
The Skyline will purportedly sport a FHD+ OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood. It’ll have 8GB and 256GB of storage.

On the rear there it will be having three cameras including a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a tertiary 2MP macro or depth sensor. For selfies there’ll be a 32 MP snapper. The handset is expected to sport a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

It will be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, and will run Android 14 out of the box. It could further employ an optical under-display fingerprint sensor as well as a stereo speaker setup too.

HMD Skyline Specs

HMD Skyline Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Black

HMD Skyline Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

HMD Skyline Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HMD Skyline Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

HMD Skyline Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Skyline Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP primary sensor, LED flash + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP

HMD Skyline Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4900
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Skyline Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Skyline Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
IP Rating IP67

