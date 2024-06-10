The Skyline will purportedly sport a FHD+ OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood. It’ll have 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the rear there it will be having three cameras including a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a tertiary 2MP macro or depth sensor. For selfies there’ll be a 32 MP snapper. The handset is expected to sport a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

It will be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, and will run Android 14 out of the box. It could further employ an optical under-display fingerprint sensor as well as a stereo speaker setup too.