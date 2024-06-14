HMD Ridge Pro Surfaces Online; HMD Skyline Business Edition Also In Works

HMD Ridge was leaked a couple of days back and a Pro version also seems to be in works. The specifications of the HMD Ridge Pro have now surfaced online along with the Business Edition of the upcoming HMD Skyline. Here’s what all we know about these two devices so far.

HMD Ridge Pro: Expected Specs

The HMD Ridge Pro specifications come from the same source as the previous leaks, per which it will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 800 nits peak brightness. The HMD Ridge Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm processor.

The device will get 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2MP tertriary sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5500mAh battery. Connectivity options available on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Colour options for the handset will include Mocha, Snow, and Glacier Green. The handset will be IP54 rated and will have microSD card storage expansion support as well.

HMD Skyline, Skyline Business Edition: Price, Software Support Details

The X user responsible for the former leaks of HMD’s upcoming devices also revealed that there’ll be a Business Edition of the HMD Skyline, similar to how there was one for the HMD Pulse+. The HMD Skyline Business Edition will be supported by the company for longer than the regular retail version, with up to 5 years of security patches for the Business Edition in comparison to 3 years for the regular one.

Both the devices will get 3 years of major Android OS upgrades, according to the leak. The regular model of the Skyline will retail for €459 (approx Rs 41,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model and €499 (approx Rs 44,700) for the 8GB + 256GB trim. In comparison, the Skyline Business Edition could sell for €520 (approx Rs 46,600) for the sole 8GB + 256GB trim in a single Black colour option.

The specs of the HMD Skyline have already leaked once before, so the Business Edition could sport the same hardware too. These specs include: