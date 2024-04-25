  1. Home
HMD Pulse

Brand: HMD
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T606
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64
  • Display 6.65-inch, 720 x 1612 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + Unspecified
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The HMD Pulse features a 6.65-inch display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. It has 600 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a card slot for storage expansion of up to 256 GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the Pulse runs on the 14 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard wired charging. Connectivity options include (Nano) 5G, Wi-Fi 5, v5.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm jack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor. It is IP52-rated for water and dust resistance

HMD Pulse Specs

HMD Pulse Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Dreamy Pink, Meteor Black, Atmos Blue

HMD Pulse Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

HMD Pulse Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.65
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 265

HMD Pulse Performance

Chipset Unisoc T606
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HMD Pulse Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Pulse Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor, LED flash + unspecified sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, fixed focus

HMD Pulse Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Pulse Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Pulse Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP52

