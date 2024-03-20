Google I/O 2024: What’s On The Horizon?

As technology enthusiasts and developers eagerly await Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, speculation is rife about the innovations and announcements that will define the event. With past conferences unveiling significant new technologies and setting the tone for the tech giant’s future endeavours, all eyes are on Google as it prepares to showcase its latest developments on May 14 this year. Here’s what all you can expect from Google at its I/O 2024 event.

Google’s Focus On AI

Google’s I/O 2023 event was all about AI and the company is going to double down on it this year where it may announce new and significant improvements to its Gemini model. Alongside, Google may also announce new AI features for its Android operating system like it did so for Android 14.

Google has already made a number of announcements post I/O 2023 regarding its Gemini model and even revealed that its technology will be backing the Galaxy AI features in Galaxy S24 series. New reports suggest it could also be in talks with Apple for a similar implementation of its Gemini Nano model in upcoming iOS 18. It’s possible Google could reveal more details about these partnerships and make some of them official.

Aside from this, it may also announce new improvements to Gemini due to the controversies the chatbot has faced in recent times.

Android 15 Is Coming

Google reveals a good amount of features in the upcoming Android version every year at I/O and during I/O 2024, we can expect Google to do the same for Android 15. The developer preview of Android 15 is already live for a number of Pixel devices but it doesn’t have a lot of significant and evident changes and focuses more on under-the-hood ones. While the first beta of Android 15 is slated for release in April, Google may keep some of major features under wraps before announcing them at I/O 2024.

New Smartphone

At Google I/O 2023, we saw Google unveil the Pixel 7a. The company also generally introduces new Nest hardware and teases what’s coming at its Fall event later in the year. Google could follow the same trend this year, where it may announce Google Pixel 8a, the renders and detailed specs for which have already leaked. Alongside, it may tease the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel Fold 2, all of which have also leaked in the past.