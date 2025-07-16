Lava Agni 4 Details: Pricing, Key Specs, Design Tipped

A new set of Lava Agni 4 details have emerged online, suggesting that the device will come with a few upgrades over its predecessor but may have a downgraded set of cameras. The device’s design will also be completely revamped, and will drop the secondary display on the back of the device which was there in Agni 3.

Lava Agni 4 Details: Design, Pricing (Expected)

A new render shared by tipster Yogesh Brar with 91mobiles reveals the possible design of the upcoming Lava Agni 4. The phone appears to feature a horizontal dual rear camera setup housed in a pill-shaped module, with an LED flash placed between the lenses—marking a downgrade from the Agni 3’s triple camera array.

The render also hints at a metal frame and flat edges, moving away from the curved design of its predecessor. Notably, the Agni 4 may also drop the secondary mini AMOLED Display seen on the Agni 3. The device is shown in a White finish in the shared render, with the power and volume buttons likely positioned on the right side.

The device is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 25,000. The report notes that this pricing was mentioned based on the Chipset in use and Lava’s pricing strategy with the Agni 3.

Lava Agni 4: Expected Specifications

The phone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip is said to be present under the hood, paired with UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will likely also feature two 50-megapixel cameras. Furthermore, the handset is said to pack a 7,000mAh+ battery. It will compete with Vivo’s and iQOO’s devices in the segment, if the stated pricing is correct.