Google Confirms Pixel 10 Series Launch Event on August 20: Everything to Expect

Google has officially confirmed the Pixel 10 series launch event on August 20, which is a week later than when it happened last year. The company has confirmed the arrival of new Pixel hardware at the event, which should likely include the new Pixel 10 phones, Pixel Watch 4, and new Pixel Buds 2A as well. Here’s what to expect from the event.

Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Expectations

The Made by Google 2025 keynote will start at 10 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. IST. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and will be held in-person in New York. As for the devices to expect, down below is a list of devices incoming.

Pixel 10

According to leaks, Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 2000 nits HDR brightness and 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 10 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle shooter and a 10.8MP 5x f/3.1 telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4970mAh cell that supports 29W fast wired charging and 15W Qi-certified.

Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 495 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness and 2000 nits HDR brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options. It runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 primary Wide-Angle camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 for India and Wi-Fi 7 for rest of the world, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security.

The Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh battery with support for 29W fast wired charging and 21W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 10 Pro is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL sports a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 486 ppi, and 3000 nits of peak brightness and 2000 nits peak HDR brightness. The display and the back panel of the device are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

Further, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB, 512GB, and 1 TB of storage options. It runs on Android 16 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 wide-angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there’s a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 for India and Wi-Fi 7 for rest of the world, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. The device is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well. It is backed up by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 39W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a 6.4-inch OLED outer cover display with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 1800 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and so is the back panel.

The inner folding display is 8.0-inch in size on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This LTPO display supports up to 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, 3000 nits peak brightness, 373 ppi, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and a Resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels.

The device draws power from the Tensor G5 Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 16 and will receive 7 years of regular feature drops and security patches.

It gets a triple camera setup at the back including a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor with OIS, a 10.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP f/3.1 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS support. There are two front-facing cameras, inclusive of a 10MP f/2.2 outer front camera and the same sensor on the inside as well.

The smartphone is backed by a 5015mAh battery with 24W Fast wired charging and support for Qi2 15W wireless charging also. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6 for India and Wi-Fi 7 globally, Bluetooth v5.3, ultra wideband chip, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and stereo speakers. The foldable is also IPX8 rated.

Pixel Watch 4

Fresh leaks suggest that the Google Pixel Watch 4 will also debut at the Pixel 10 series launch event, and will /come in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—offering users more choice than before. The 45mm variant, reportedly codenamed “kenari” (model FK23), and the 41mm version, dubbed “meridian” (model FME23), will both feature slightly larger batteries, which could explain the watch’s bulkier design.

Under the hood, however, not much has changed. The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip used in the Pixel Watch 2 and 3—a Processor that’s not exactly known for stellar power efficiency. The 41mm model is said to pack a 327mAh battery, up from 307mAh in its predecessor, while the 45mm version will house a 459mAh unit, a modest 9% increase.

While exact figures aren’t known yet, charging speeds are reportedly getting a boost as well.

The Pixel Watch 4 will also be offered in both Bluetooth and 4G LTE variants, and Google is expected to roll out several colour and strap options. These will include everything from sporty Active bands to two-tone leather and metal mesh bands, giving users more ways to personalize their watch.

Google Pixel Buds 2A

The Pixel Buds 2A will also be debuting at the Pixel 10 series lanch event, and are likely to arrive in four colours: Hazel (green), Strawberry (red), Iris (purple), and Fog Light (light blue). Apart from this, not much is known about the new TWS earbuds from Google at the moment.