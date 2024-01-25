Google Pixel 9 Appears In Renders: A Major Change Incoming

The renders for the Google Pixel 9 Pro were leaked recently and now it’s turn for the vanilla Pixel 9. These renders appear quite early in the year, while Google usually launched the Pixel devices in late Q4 of the year, in October, to be specific. Here’s what you can expect from the Pixel 9 regarding design.

The renders for the Pixel 9 come from the same source as Pixel 9 Pro’s renders. As you’d notice, the Pixel 9 shares a lot with its elder sibling, where the design is almost identical but in an overall smaller form factor. The camera bar is completely separate from the device’s frame, doesn’t stretch from EDGE to edge and gets a pill shape. There’s a major change in this camera bar, as for the first time, the vanilla Pixel model will be getting triple cameras where the third sensor is a periscope telephoto lens, according to what is being shown.

The Pixel 9 is shown in the Blue shade in the renders, which looks identical to the Bay Blue of the Pixel 8 Pro. The frame of the handset is completely flat, with the power button and volume rocker on the right spine. The bottom of the handset sports a speaker grille, a USB-C port and a mic.

The front of the handset will feature a 6.1-inch flat display with a centre punch-hole camera. Furthermore, it has uniform bezels around the panel and the overall look gives a Galaxy S24-like feel. We think this would be the first major design revamp for the Pixel series since the Google Pixel 6. Whether it works out for Google or not, is something we’ll know once the handset launches.

As for the specifications, we expect the handset to have an FHD+ AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It should also come pre-loaded with a whole new set of AI features.