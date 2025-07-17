Airtel Offers Free 1-Year Perplexity Pro Subscription for All Airtel Subscribers

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all its 360 million customers, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language.

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions, while the Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at Rs 17,000 for a year.

With the free 1-year Perplexity Pro subscription for all Airtel subscribers, this marks Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom company. All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging-on to the Airtel Thanks App, then going to the “Claim OTTs and benefits” section, tap on Perplexity Pro option, login with their personal ID, and then claim the subscription.

The activation also doesn’t require any credit cards to enable auto-pay, which means the subscription will automatically be deactivated once the 1-year period ends.

Meanwwhile, in a similar push to attract more customers towards their service, Google has also begun offering a free 1-year Google AI Pro plan subscription to college students in India. Students will be able to use Gemini to get unlimited homework help, exam preparation, and writing assistance, all powered by Google’s most capable model, Gemini 2.5 Pro. The plan also includes expanded access to a full suite of Google’s most advanced AI tools and 2TB of storage as well.