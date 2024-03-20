Google Pixel 8a Specs Leak In Detail

Google is working on the Pixel 8a and while it’s design has already been leaked in the past, a new leak now gives us a detailed look at it’s specs, which includes the Tensor G3 processor, a dual rear camera setup and a lot more.

Google Pixel 8a: Specs Leaked

The report comes from Android Authority citing a source inside Google. According to the publication, the Google Pixel 8a will sport a 6.1-inch panel, same as the Pixel 7a along with the same FHD+ resolution. However, the OLED panel now supports 120Hz refresh rates with 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, both of which are higher than last year’s 7a.

Further, Google Pixel 8a will have support for the DisplayPort feature that allows users to mirror their phone screen to an external display through a wired connection.

The Pixel 8a will retain 7a’s camera setup, including the main 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well. Under the hood, it will have the Google Tensor G3 which will slightly differ than the one used in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in terms of packaging.

Read More: Google Pixel 8a design leaks, resembles Pixel 8 series

Aside from this, the RAM and storage details remain unconfirmed. However, one can expect them to remain the same if not increased over Pixel 8a’s predecessor.

The Pixel 8a will also be made available across more regions such as Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary and more.

In our opinion, the Pixel 8a does bring a considerable amount of improvements over the Pixel 7a and would be worth the purchase if priced right. Google released the Pixel 7a in May last year and we can expect it to launch the Pixel 8a around same time this year during Google I/O, which is set for May 14, 2024.