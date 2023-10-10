Google Pixel 8a design leaks, resembles Pixel 8 series

Google’s Pixel 8 series debuted around a week ago and today, we are seeing leaks for the Google Pixel 8a. The design for the upcoming Pixel-A series smartphone gives us a first look at how the Pixel 8a is going to take the design cues from the Google Pixel 8. Here’s what to expect from the device.

The Google Pixel 8a marks the return of the camera bar, with a more rounded form factor overall. The bar houses dual rear camera Sensors along with an LED flash at the right side. As far as the front is concerned, there’s 6.1-inch flat screen design, with a hole-punch camera cut-out. It has relatively thin bezels on the sides with notable chin on the bottom, unlike the Pixel 8 series whose bezels are much less thicker.

The display seems to have a 2.5D curved glass on top. The only major change in the Google Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a is the departure of the boxy design in favour of the curvy design. The USB Type-C port and stereo speakers are located on the bottom edge, while the top EDGE has the ultra-wideband Antenna and earpiece.

The power button and volume rocker are situated on the right spine, and the Google logo is located on the back. Finally, the SIM tray can be found on the left edge. Cellular antenna bands are present at the top, left, and right-hand side edges of the handset.

The Google Pixel 8a should be powered by the same chip as Pixel 8 series, the Tensor G3 processor. It will run on Android 14 out of the box, however, it isn’t confirmed whether it will receive 7 years of OS updates, similar to its elder siblings. There’s no word on when the device might launch. More information about the Google handset may pop up in the coming days or weeks.