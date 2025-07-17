Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Render Leaked, Shows a Water-Drop Notch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra render has been leaked online by a known tipster. The render suggests that the Tab S11 Ultra might bring a notable change on the front where the selfie camera is positioned. The Galaxy S25 FE render was also leaked in White.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra render comes from reputable tipster Evan Blass on X. It shows the Tab S11 Ultra in a grey shade with a white S-Pen and a dual rear camera setup on the back. The Antenna bands and buttons appear to be positioned identically as previous years’ models.

However, the two major changes we see in the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra render includes the front notch that was bigger in past models has now been replaced by a smaller water-drop notch. Aside from that, the strip on the back of the tablet where the S-Pen used to sit and charge is now also gone.

Now, there are two possibilities due to which that strip has been removed. Either Samsung completely removed the Bluetooth functionality from the S-Pen which means it doesn’t require a charge anymore and can be attached to the sides of the tablet. Or, the company may have change the position of the charging strip to the top of the tablet. Either way, we’ll know more once Samsung officially announces the tablet, likely by September-end this year.

As for the Galaxy S25 FE render in white, we can see the slimmer (but uneven) bezels on the front of the device. There’s a triple rear camera setup and a punch-hole on the front for the camera. The device’s high-quality renders were already leaked last month. The device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.