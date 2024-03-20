The Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and 428 ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 8a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.