Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a
Brand: Google
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Google Tensor G3
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 13MP
  • Battery 4575mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and 428 ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 8a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 8a Specs

Google Pixel 8a Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Obsidian, Hazel, Rose

Google Pixel 8a Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Google Pixel 8a Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.1
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 428

Google Pixel 8a Performance

Chipset Google Tensor G3
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Google Pixel 8a Software

OS & UI Android 14

Google Pixel 8a Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 64MP IMX787 primary camera, OIS + 13MP IMX712 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features HDR
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP IMX712 sensor
Front Camera Features HDR

Google Pixel 8a Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4575
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Google Pixel 8a Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Google Pixel 8a Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

