The Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Further, the display gets a 20:9 aspect ratio and 428 ppi of pixel density. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.
Pixel 8a comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 64MP IMX787 sensor paired with a 13MP IMX712 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there will be a 13MP sensor as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4575mAh cell that supports 30W fast wired charging and 18W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. Then it will have dual stereo speakers as well. The phone is also IP68 certified.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Obsidian, Hazel, Rose
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.1
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|19.5:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|428
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP IMX787 primary camera, OIS + 13MP IMX712 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|HDR
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP IMX712 sensor
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4575
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|30W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68