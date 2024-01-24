Google Pixel 9 Pro Renders Leaked: Taking Design Cues From Galaxy S24

The year 2024 has begun recently and Google is that company which usually launches its flagship smartphones in Q4 of a year. While the Google Pixel 9 Pro, the next addition in Google’s Pixel lineup, should launch in October later this year, it’s design has leaked well in advance via a new set of renders.

The Pixel 9 Pro renders come from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, according to which Google has further refined the design and given it some polish. Google has already figured out how it wants to proceed with the Pixel series, with that camera bar at the back, but with Pixel 9 Pro, this camera bar is now different as it gets a flatter look and doesn’t melt into the frame of the device.

The whole camera bar is now in pill shape compared to it being rectangular on Pixel 8 Pro with only the camera cutout inside it having the pill shape. The rear can be seen housing the triple camera system paired with other Sensors and an LED flash. One of these sensors look like a periscope telephoto sensor, while we suspect that the other two would include the primary lens and an ultra-wide angle lens.

The device is also taking design cues from iPhones and the latest Galaxy S24 (and S24+) by making the frame completely flat. Moreover, the front of the handset closely resembles the Galaxy S24 with those rounded edges and slim evened out bezels around the panel.

As usual, there’s also a selfie sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout. The power button and the volume rocker lie on the right side of the device. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray will be present on the bottom of the device.