Google Pixel Fold 2 Leaked In Photo: Design Revamp Incoming

Google entered the foldable smartphone segment back last year with the Pixel Fold, and while it wasn’t the perfect foldable, it did make an identity for itself, thanks to the unique design. Now, Google could be planning a design revamp for the upcoming Pixel Fold 2, according to a new photo of the handset shared online.

The leak comes from Android Authority which showcases the Pixel Fold 2 in real world photos. One can observe that the Pixel Fold 2 has a narrower form factor compared to the original Pixel Fold, which also resembles the front design of the OnePlus Open. Also, the inner screen’s aspect ratio is now closer to a square.

Photos of the inner display weren’t shared with the publication, so we don’t know whether Google has also trimmed down the bezels or has made it even on all sides over the original Pixel Fold. However, the publication’s source suggests that Pixel Fold 2 now has a display cutout in the top right corner for the internal screen camera. Moreover, the crease on the inside will also still be visible.

The overall narrower form factor will also help Google with better scaling of apps where it had to employ software workarounds in the original Fold to achieve scaling without any black borders and to open the apps in full screen.

The rear design will also be undergoing a major change, where the camera bar, which has been a part of Google’s signature design for the past few years, will now be omitted. Instead, Google could look forward to a square camera module with two pill-shaped cutouts that will house all the sensors.

The report says that it will have a main Wide-Angle lens, a secondary ultra wide-angle lens, a tertiary periscopic telephoto lens, and an unknown quaternary lens. Finally, the publication also disclaimed that the renders seen are of the product that’s still in the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage of the product cycle. In other words, the design could still be changed drastically before the launch takes place.