Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launched With Galaxy AI: Details To Know

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S24 series worldwide, which includes the base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The chipsets being used in each of the models differ based on the market they are being sold in. Here are all the details you need to know about the three flagships from the Korean brand.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (approx Rs 65,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $849 (approx Rs 70,600).

Colour options include Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. Samsung Website Exclusive colours include Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. It can be bought from Samsung retail stores, Samsung online store, and other major E-commerce platforms.

India pricing will be updated soon.

The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightnes and gets an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S24 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It has the Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood for global markets and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and Canada, paired with 8GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

It runs on a 4000mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. As for the software, the S24 runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. Further, the S24 will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct. The handset runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches, similar to the Google Pixel 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Price, Specs

The Galaxy S24+ starts at $999 (approx Rs 81,000) for the lowest 12GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at $1,119 (approx Rs 93,100).

It comes in shades including Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. Samsung Website Exclusive colours include Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. It can be bought from Samsung retail stores, Samsung online store, and other major E-commerce platforms.

India prices for the handset will be updated soon.

The Galaxy S24+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). It supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display also gets max brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Under the hood, the Processor is the Exynos 2400 for global markets and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the United States and Canada. The S24+ further gets 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Next, it packs a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging as well.

Optics include a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

Additional features include Dolby Atmos powered dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support and Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. It will also receive 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price, Specs

The S24 Ultra starts $1,299 (approx Rs 98,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage variant and $1,419 (approx Rs 1,18,000) and $1,659 (approx Rs 1,38,000) for the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options, respectively.

It is available in colours such as Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow while Samsung Website Exclusive shades include Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange.

India prices for the handset will be updated once Samsung officially reveals it.

The display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with dynamic Refresh Rate support from 1Hz till 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects this panel.

It comes with 12GB RAM and various storage options including 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset in all the markets it is sold in.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 200 MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x Optical Zoom support, OIS, f/3.4 aperture and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, OIS and f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a 12MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

As for the software, the S24 Ultra runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. Further, S24 Ultra will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and security updates. Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S24 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.

Galaxy AI: A New Era For Galaxy Devices

Samsung describes its Galaxy AI as the new era and to some extent, we feel it will definitely improve the way people use their Galaxy devices. The new set of Galaxy AI features powering the Galaxy S24 series devices will help you get through daily tasks with convenience and in a quick manner.

One of the features is AI Live Translate Call is a feature which will use on-device AI. It will give users a “personal translator whenever needed”. Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of using third-party apps is gone. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

There’s a new Interpreter feature, sonlive conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view where people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help enhance conversational tones. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while

staying focused on the road.

Galaxy AI also enables new features that enhance the overall experience of using the Galaxy S24 series. The enhanced camera capabilities for the Galaxy S24 series will be enabled via a mixture of AI and sensor crop to further enable superior zooming in photos and videos, even under low lighting conditions or nighttime when most other cameras struggle to click a clearer shot.

For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings.

Samsung has also partnered with Google to offer a new feature called ‘Circle To Search’. If a user is using the three-button navigation system, they can long press on the home button, and circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results. And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

Further, there’s a new Instant Slow-mo feature that can generate additional frames in a fast-paced video based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

A Super HDR feature is also present in the Galaxy S24 series, that reveals previews before the shutter is ever pressed. Now, third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in HDR. In addition, in Gallery or Instagram feed and reels, photos and videos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, color and contrast by analysing highlighted section of the images.

Then, Galaxy AI will also power dynamic wallpapers for lock screen and home screens. This includes weather based wallpapers or those via generative AI where users could create new wallpapers based on the prompt they provide to the AI. Galaxy AI also enables you to choose your own AI chatbot for Galaxy devices (such as ChatGPT) with whom you can clear out your queries, ask it to do research on a topic of your choice and much more.

Many more features are a part of the comprehensive Galaxy AI experience including new photo and video editing tools, automatic formatting in Samsung Notes, etc.