Airtel CEO send personalised email to customers, Clears doubts about Airtel 5G

Airtel, India’s leading telecom service provider has announced the launch of its 5G services in India. Airtel’s CEO, Gopal Vittal, sent a personalised email to all customers clearing their doubts about the new service. In the email, Vittal explained how 5G would change our lives and work. He has also urged customers to upgrade to Airtel 5G.

What is Airtel 5G?

Airtel is India’s largest telecom operator, and it offers both mobile and fixed-line services. The company has over 300 million subscribers and provides service in all major Indian cities.

Airtel was one of the first companies to launch 4G services in India, and it has now getting ready to roll out 5G services in select cities in the coming weeks. Airtel 5G will be initially available in is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and couple of more circles.

Airtel’s 5G network will be available only for customers in select circles who have 5G smartphones. The company has not announced plans for 5G, but it is expected to be at par with 4G to start with as a part of the introductory offer.

Our sources have said that Airtel is also in talks with smartphone brands to launch 5G smartphones buddled with Airtel 5G connection and they might be offered at competitive rates.

What are the benefits of Airtel 5G?

Airtel’s 5G network is expected to offer several benefits over existing 4G networks. These include higher speeds, lower latency, and improved capacity.

Airtel’s 5G network is also backward compatible with 4G devices. This means that you will be able to enjoy higher speeds even if your device does not support 5G.

How to get Airtel 5G?

In a personalised email to customers, Vittal wrote, ” Most smartphones that are more than a year old do not have a 5G chipset. However, new smartphones that are now in India are mostly 5G enabled. So, if you are buying a new smartphone, do check whether it is 5G enabled. Then enable 5G settings. In order to enable 5G on your phone, go to the settings tab and get to connections or mobile networks. You will be shown a choice to pick 5G in addition to 4G or LTE. Select that mode, and you are ready.”

Airtel 5G FAQ by Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel

What will Airtel 5G do for you?

Airtel 5G will deliver dramatically higher speeds compared to a 4G network. It could be anywhere between 20 to 30 times the speed you get today. This will allow you to boot up an application or download a heavy file in no time.



Airtel 5G will also enable differential quality for special requirements, something called network slicing. So, if you are a gamer and want a flawless experience, we will be able to slice the network for you. Or if you work from home and want a consistent experience, we will deliver it for you.

Why is Airtel 5G the best for you?

The Airtel 5G network is being built keeping in mind your smartphone and you. So there are three clear advantages.



First, of the two 5G technologies, we have chosen a specific 5G technology that has the widest eco-system in the world. This means that all 5G smartphones in India will work on the Airtel network without any glitch. This will be true even when you travel abroad with your Airtel 5G-enabled phone. In other technologies, it is possible that as many as four out of ten 5G phones don’t support 5G.



Second, we are confident of raising the bar on the experience we deliver to you. Over the last few years, our 4G network has been consistently rated the best in speed, video and gaming experience by independent rating agencies. We have used this strength to bring the expertise of our best engineers, built state-of-the-art tools and conducted numerous first-of-its-kind trials across several cities and use cases to ensure that your Airtel 5G experience is incomparable.



Finally, we will be kinder to the environment. All of us are now struggling with extreme heat and unpredictable rains caused by climate change. This problem is now real. So we have signed on to an ambitious goal of lowering our carbon footprint in the next few decades. As a result, the 5G solution we have chosen will be the most energy and carbon efficient in India.

When can you start experiencing 5G?

We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country. We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023. If you want to know the availability of 5G in your town, you will be able to check it on the Airtel Thanks App and see whether your phone and city is 5G ready. This feature will be available on our app with the 5G launch.

Will you need to buy a new 5G SIM uses use Airtel 5G services?

Your Airtel SIM is already 5G enabled. So it will work seamlessly on your 5G smartphone.

Take Away

Airtel’s CEO has sent out a personalized email to customers, clearing up any doubts they may have about Airtel 5G. He has assured customers that Airtel is committed to providing the best possible service and that they will be able to enjoy all the benefits of 5G without any issues. In the email, a few things were missing as well, like he didn’t talk about Airtel 5G Tariff or whether Airtel is looking at offering 5G Bundled smartphones.