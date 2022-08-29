Jio 5G rollout to begin from Diwali: Check out the details

Jio 5G network, the next generation of mobile LTE network, has a Diwali (October) rollout date. Reliance Jio was the largest bidder during India’s 5G spectrum auction, which concluded sometime back, and spent Rs 88,078 crore on the auction. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries ( RIL), confirmed the 5G rollout date during its Annual General Meeting (AGM). It also plans to bring more affordable 5G phones to the market in partnership with Google.

Jio 5G Availability

Ambani said that the 5G would be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai sometime in October this year. However, the exact date for each region is not yet official. Ambani also said that nationwide rollout of Jio 5G will be done by December 2023.

Jio’s Standalone 5G

Jio 5G will use standalone 5G instead of non-standalone 5G, which depends on 4G to provide connectivity. Jio’s 5G network would provide improved latency and speed of service greater than 4G LTE. Ambani also mentioned during the event that a goal of Jio 5G is not to limit 5G connectivity to only those who can afford it – but rather to make it available to everyone.

Speaking to investors, the chairman of RIL confirmed that he committed more than Rs 2 lakh crore for the rollout of 5G. The company also claimed to have over 7 million customers for its fixed broadband service, and two out of three people looking for a new internet installation deal chose Jio broadband.

The government has issued spectrum assignment letters for 5G. As a result, telecom providers can now offer it as soon as they are prepared.