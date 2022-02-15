Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

There are many 5G smartphones available currently in the market. Our readers should be aware of the devices with various 5G bands when 5G will be introduced in India. In this article, we will tell you some smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands.

5G comes in three major 5G bands which are Low-frequency bands, Medium range frequency bands and High range frequency bands. The low-band will cover any spectrum that is lower than 1 GHz on the spectrum chart. A mid-band spectrum falls between 1GHz & 6GHz range. For the high-band spectrum, also known as the millimetre wave spectrum of the 5G network, the frequency range goes up to 24 GHz.

The n78 5G band which is also known as the C-band 5G is the most popular 5G band. Most of the 5G smartphones in India come with support for N78 bands. This band operates within 3200 MHz to 4200 MHz frequency range. Here is something that you should know about the 5G bands.