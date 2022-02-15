Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

There are many 5G smartphones available currently in the market. Our readers should be aware of the devices with various 5G bands when 5G will be introduced in India. In this article, we will tell you some smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands.
5G comes in three major 5G bands which are Low-frequency bands, Medium range frequency bands and High range frequency bands. The low-band will cover any spectrum that is lower than 1 GHz on the spectrum chart. A mid-band spectrum falls between 1GHz & 6GHz range. For the high-band spectrum, also known as the millimetre wave spectrum of the 5G network, the frequency range goes up to 24 GHz.
The n78 5G band which is also known as the C-band 5G is the most popular 5G band. Most of the 5G smartphones in India come with support for N78 bands. This band operates within 3200 MHz to 4200 MHz frequency range. Here is something that you should know about the 5G bands.
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro supports 13 5G bands in India. The bands are n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78.
The phone was launched at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 43,999.
It sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support.
The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.
Moto G71 5G
Moto G71 5G supports 13 5G bands in India. These include n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78 bands.
The phone was launched in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB at Rs 18,999 in India. It features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W turbocharging.
Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Zero 5G has been recently launched in India. It comes in a single 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage option priced at Rs 19,999.
The phone is powered by Dimensity 900 SoC with support for 13 5G bands. This includes n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79.
You get a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 2460 × 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs XOS 10 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition there is 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a quad-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter. It has dual front flash.
Oppo Reno 7 5G
The Oppo Reno 7 5G was recently launched for Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone has 13 5G bands which are n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78.
The phone has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The Reno 7 has a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it nests a 32MP selfie shooter inside the punch-hole at the top left corner.
Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G comes with support for 12 5G bands. They are n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 bands.
The phone was launched in a single storage variant of 4GB + 64GB at Rs 14,999. It features a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Moto G51 packs the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 13-megapixel shooter.
The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box. It is said to be upgradable to Android 12. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W rapid charging support.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G made its debut in India at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone has 11 5G bands which are n1/3/5/7/8/38/41/28A/28B/77/78.
ALSO READ: Which Mobile Brands are Collaborating with Jio for 5G Trails?
The Reno 7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It runs on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 and packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a quad camera system which comprises of 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a color temperature sensor. On the front, it sports the world’s first Sony IMX709 32MP sensor for selfies.
Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are launched today in India. They support 11 5G bands which includes N1, N3, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N41, N77, N78, N79.
Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage that costs Rs 79,999.
They come with 6.78 inches full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED E4 screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. Both the phones come with Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. They sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Further on the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.
The ROG Phone 5s series is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging. They feature an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phones run Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.
Tecno Pova 5G
Tecno Pova 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with 11 5G band support.
The phone features a 6.95-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. It is powered by Dimensity 900 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. The handset runs Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and and an AI lens. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.