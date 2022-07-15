Airtel deploys first private 5G network at BOSCH facility in India

Bharti Airtel today announced a successful trial of India’s first 5G Private Network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India facility in Bengaluru. Airtel’s on-premise 5G Captive Private Network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Airtel has implemented two industrial-grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum, says the company, In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and low latency communications drove automated operations, ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes.

The private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility can manage thousands of connected devices and deliver multi- GBPS throughput. The Private 5G network provides reliability, enhanced security and flexibility, freeing the operations from wire-dependency to enable Bosch to achieve the benefits of automated operations.

With Airtel 5G Captive Private Network, Bosch Manufacturing Execution System significantly reduced the time taken to assess the quality through Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) of surface-mounted devices. “The process was made efficient by ensuring faster transfer of data over a highly reliable and secure network to an AI/ML server for real-time decision making by Bosch Manufacturing Execution System (MES)”, said Airtel.

Airtel 5G also helped Bosch shop floor managers and operators identify and resolve issues in real-time thus reducing the Mean Time To Repair ( MTTR ) and Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

In recent news, the telecom operator partnered with Axis Bank to digitize the cash collection system in India’s Tier III cities and semi-urban regions. Airtel Payments Bank will leverage the reach of its digital-led neighbourhood banking model to support Axis Bank with the digitization of last-mile cash collections, says the company.