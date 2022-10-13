3 new smartwatches launched, cheapest is priced at Rs 1599

Three new smartwatches have been launched in India by Fire-Boltt, Syska and Ambrane. The cheapest watch is priced at Rs 1599, and the costliest one is priced at Rs 5,999.

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus smartwatch

Fire-Boltt has launched Dazzle Plus smartwatch for an introductory price of Rs 1599. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth Calling and has a 1.83-inch screen with a square dial.

Dazzle Plus has 100 cloud-based watch faces and 60 sports modes. It is IP 68 certified, making it dustproof and sweatproof. The main features supported by the watch are SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, and Sleep Monitoring. In addition, the smartwatch has a Smart assistant that gives weather updates, sedentary reminders, and water reminders. The company claims Dazzle Plus has a battery life of 5-8 days on normal usage.

Syska Donna SSW106 smartwatch

Syska Donna SSW106 has been lauched for 5,999. The main features of the watch are BT Call function, Spo2 Monitoring, Weather Report, Health Rate Tracking and Blood Oxygen and Blood Pressure. It has an IP67 rating.

Ambrane Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch

Ambrane has launched the Wise Eon Pro Smartwatch for Rs 1799. The smartwatch has a 550 nits 1.85-inch display. The smartwatch supports 100+ watch faces along with sports modes that include standard running, walking, and cycling.

Wise Eon Pro smartwatch also supports Wellness, monitors blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, tracks sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and tracks the menstrual cycle for females. Furthermore, it is certified IP68 water resistant.