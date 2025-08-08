Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 in Titanium Blue Goes on Sale in India

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 which debuted a month ago has now gone on sale in India. The watch comes with a couple of minor upgrades over last year’s Watch Ultra but largely remains the same. Here’s everything to know about the new flagship watch from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025: Price, Availability

The new 2025 model of the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in a Titanium Blue shade and costs Rs 59,999 for the sole 47mm LTE model. It is available for purchase via major retail stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung retail stores, and Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025: Features

The Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display, housed within a 47mm titanium case. Built to endure, the watch is rated IP6X for dust resistance, 10ATM for water resistance, and meets MIL-STD-810Hmilitary-grade durability standards. It’s designed to operate in harsh environments, with functionality across temperature extremes from -20°C to 55°C. The watch runs on Wear OS 6 based One UI 8 Watch OS out of the box, while last year’s model got the update recently.

Under the hood, the Watch Ultra includes 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Last year’s model had 32GB storage. A standout hardware feature is the Quick Button on the right edge, which allows users to instantly access their preferred sport mode. A long press activates an SOS siren that emits up to 86dB and can be heard from distances up to 180 meters—ideal for emergencies during outdoor adventures. For accurate location tracking, the watch supports dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5).

Health and wellness tracking is a major focus. The Galaxy Watch Ultra includes fall detection, sleep monitoring, high stress alerts, and a running coach. A new Energy Score, powered by Galaxy AI, analyzes health metrics to deliver a daily readiness assessment. The watch also monitors heart rate, vascular load, blood pressure, and includes an ECG sensor and Antioxidant Index measurement for deeper insights into user wellness.

Powering all this is a 590mAh battery with wireless fast charging. Samsung claims the watch can deliver up to 48 hours of battery life in Exercise Power Saving Mode, and up to 100 hours in full Power Saving Mode.