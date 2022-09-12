Fire-Boltt launches Atom and Ninja Call Pro smartwatches in India

Fire-Boltt has launched two new smartwatches in India, including the Atom and Ninja Call Pro. While Fire-Boltt Atom is available on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 3799, the Ninja Call Pro is exclusively available on Amazon at Rs 1999. Both the watches are also available on the company’s official website- Fireboltt.com.

Fire-Boltt Atom is available in three colour variants- Black, Pink and Grey. On the other hand, the Ninja Call Pro comes in Black, Pink, and Grey colours.

Fire-Boltt Atom

The Fire-Boltt Atom sports a 1.3” round dial with an AMOLED display offering 360×360 pixels resolution. The watch comes with an inbuilt speaker and a microphone so that you can make and receive calls directly from your smartwatch.

Further, the inbuilt Voice Assistant allows you to run your commands for chores like setting reminders and checking updates. It comes with 120 sports modes, ranging from running and walking to tennis and cricket. The smartwatch offers a wide range of sporting options while keeping a tab on each step, every lap, and every stat.

The health tracking features include SPO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Tracker, and Sleep Monitor. The watch is also IP67 water-resistant for splashes in the shower or in rain. It comes with a battery life of 7 days for normal usage. The other features of the smartwatch include Smart Notifications, Camera Control, Music Control, Drink Water & Sedentary Reminder.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro

This Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes with a 1.69” display. This smartwatch lets you stay connected to the world with Quick Access Dial Pad, Call History and Sync History. You can access notifications, camera or music control or set an alarm or use a stopwatch with AI Voice Assistant feature. Further, the smartwatch has inbuilt games as well.

The Ninja Call Pro is powered by a 220 mAh battery and is fully functional for 6 days during normal usage and 15 days on standby. The watch is IP 67-rated water resistant for the weather, sweat, rain splashes, and dust.