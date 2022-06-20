Ambrane launched Wise Roam Smartwatch in India

Ambrane has launched a new Wise Roam smartwatch in India that comes with a circular dial and over hundred watch faces. Furthermore, the watch supports bluetooth calling functionality as well. The watch competes with the likes of Dizo Watch D, pTron Force X10E and more.

The smartwatch is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,799 and comes with a 365-day warranty. The Wise Roam Smartwatch is available in 3 different colours – Jade Black, Stone Grey and Fern Green.

Wise Roam Smartwatch Specifications, Competitors

The Wise Roam from Ambrane has been designed with 1.28” circular LucidDisplay and a 2.5D curved glass for protection. The screen supports 450 nits of maximum brightness. It also supports theatre mode that dims the brightness and lowers the vibration to keep you focused during your daily virtual meetings. In comparison, the Dizo Watch D has slightly higher brightness at 550 nits but that won’t make much of a difference.

Users can choose their own unique wallpaper or one of 100+ cloud-based watch faces to customise their watch per their liking. The smartwatch is splash and resistant to IP68 standards, making it suitable for everyday usage. While there’s no information about how many watch faces the pTron Force X10E has, the Dizo Watch D does sport more watch faces.

All of the basic health related features and sensors are present in the Wise Roam. These include heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 tracker, menstrual tracking, sleep, and more. Other vital health features supported by the smartwatch are sedentary reminders, weather forecasts, Female Health Tracker, High AR Alert, and Breath training.

The smartwatch has 60+ sports modes which makes it a clear winner against the pTron watch but not Dizo’s. Users can pair the watch with their smartphones via Da Fit App, which is compatible with both Android and iOS. Furthermore, the smartwatch is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health.

With up to two hours of charging time, the Wise Roam smartwatch can outlast up to 10 days of continuous usage be it activity tracking, sleep monitoring, thanks to its 260 mAh battery. In comparison, the Force X10E has a claimed battery life of up to 12 days while Dizo Watch D has a runtime of up to 14 days. So if battery life is a major concern for you, you may want to look at other options.

The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt mic and supports Bluetooth callings for a seamless experience. Further, on the connectivity front, the Wise Roam comes with a smart notification feature to keep you up to date with the incoming calls, text messages and more. It comes with a voice assistant as well.

To conclude, the Ambrane Wise Roam looks like a decent option at its price and also has a distinctive design compared to competitors. It has a dynamic feature set making it a viable option if you are looking for smartwatches under Rs 1,799.