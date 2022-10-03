Lava Blaze 5G unveiled in India: Things to know

Lava has launched a new smartphone in India, called the Lava Blaze 5G. The new 5G smartphone from Lava was unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT at the India Mobile Congress 2022 today. The smartphone gets the Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. Apart from that, here are other things you should know about the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G.

Lava Blaze 5G Price, Availability

Lava Blaze 5G has been confirmed by the company to be priced around Rs 10,000 while an exact price is yet to be disclosed. As for availability, pre-bookings for the Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year.

Lava Blaze 5G Display & Processor

The Blaze 5G sports a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate that cut blur in animations providing a clear and lag free viewing everyday experience, says the brand. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood.

Lava Blaze 5G Storage, RAM & Battery

The Blaze 5G gets 4GB RAM with 3GB Virtual RAM support. Further, there’s 128 GB ROM equipped with a 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage. It further “has optimised battery consumption due to its ultra-efficient 7nm chipset”, claims Lava.

Lava Blaze 5G Cameras, Connectivity, Additional Features

The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with anonymous call recording feature and features a 50 MP AI triple rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.