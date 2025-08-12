Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS earbuds have been launched in India as the brand’s latest audio product. “With a lightweight, non-occlusive fit and crystal-clear performance, the ACCENTUM Open is built for those who move through their day with music, calls, and convenience at their fingertips,” said the company in a press release.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Price, Availability

The Sennheiser Accentum Open is now available in India in Black and White color options. It will be available at a launch price of ₹9,990 with special offers at Sennheiser’s own website, Amazon, Flipkart India, and across leading electronics retail outlets.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Features

At the core of the ACCENTUM Open is a custom-engineered 11mm dynamic transducer that sits outside the ear canal, “offering detailed, balanced sound while eliminating ear fatigue,” said the company. Its open-ear design ensures comfort over extended use.

With Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, users can easily switch between devices, such as taking a work call on a laptop before resuming a playlist on their phone. Dual-beamforming microphones enhance voice clarity and reduce background noise, enabling smooth communication in any setting.

“Inspired by the simplicity of intuitive design, each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams, making them feel nearly weightless,” said Sennheiser. With touch controls on the slim stems, users can manage calls, audio, and volume without reaching for their device.

The ACCENTUM Open offers up to 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge, with the compact charging case extending battery life up to 28 hours. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 1.5 hours of listening as per the company’s claim.