More Google Pixel Watch 4 Details Leaked: Everything to Know

We are about a couple of weeks away from the next major ‘Made by Google’ event where the company will showcase its Pixel hardware but leaks about the devices are leaving nothing to the imagination. The latest one has all the major Google Pixel Watch 4 details and here’s what to expect from it.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 details were leaked by tipster Evan Blass, who shared the marketing materials of the watch via his X account. The leak shows how Google will market its upcoming watch as “Google Pixel Watch 4 with Gemini,” standing in line with the Pixel phones. The watch is set to pack an ‘Actua 360’ display with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, the watch will supposedly offer up to 30 hours of runtime on the former size and up to 40 hours on the latter (with Always-on display). Meanwhile, the new charger of the watch is officially called the “Quick Charge Dock” and is claimed to 25% faster than before. The watch will also offer more than 40 sports modes and will have loss of pulse detection support.

A dual-frequency GPS will also be present, allowing for more precise location tracking. This feature was also recently included in the Galaxy Watch 8 series from Samsung. Aside from this, the leaked Pixel Watch 4 details suggest it will support ECG tracking, SpO2 monitoring, breathing rate tracking, and more. Of course, it will also have Gemini.

Google further notes that it is a “watch built for Gemini,” where you can “raise your wrist for quick AI assistant responses and personalized help.” Further, you can “keep the conversation going with AI text suggestions that sound like you.”

Meanwhile, the company’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2a renders were also leaked recently, while the whole Pixel 10 smartphone lineup has also been revealed earlier through leaks.