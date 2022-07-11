Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch launched in India via Flipkart

Syska Group has today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch Syska SW300 Polar. The company has launched the smartwatch in collaboration with India’s e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartwatch is available for purchase at Rs 2799 on Flipkart.

The smartwatch is available in four colours – black, spectra blue, grey and green.

Syska SW300 Polar Features

Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch comes with a 1.32-inch ULTRAVIEW IPS Display with 360*360 pixel resolution. Along with 500 NITS brightness, the watch comes with 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing and much more by connecting with GPS for you to accurately track your favourite sport and stay active and fit.

Further, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Call Mode in which a user can make/answer calls by using the smartwatch mic and speaker or reject them directly on the smartwatch. Also, users can connect TWS / BT Earphones directly to watch and enjoy offline music without mobile phone.

One can also store and play approximate 100 songs in the smartwatch. The new SW300 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor. There is also Female Health tracking that lets females track and monitor their menstrual cycle.

Moreover, Syska has also added the feature to measure blood manual oxygen level and Sleep Monitor. Bluetooth 5.0 is used for music/camera control, and notifications whereas Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0 can be used for BT calling, music control and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power saving technology for BT calling function.

Other features include message notification, schedule, Hand Sanitization Reminder, Anti-lost reminder, Alarm Clock and Timer, Find Phone and Stopwatch.

In addition to the features, the smartwatch has functions such as 200+ versatile cloud watch faces, reminders to drink water, counting steps and calories as well as crown key to scroll the watch face.

The battery life of the IP67 waterproof watch depends on the usage of the watch; ten days without BT calling and three days with BT calling. The product is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health and has a manufacturing warranty period of twelve months.