Top 5 TWS that can challenge the OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro have been making headlines with their audio quality and very good implementation of ANC. And at Rs 9,990, the latest TWS from the Never Settling brand seem to be serving up very good value for money indeed. But that is not to say that they do not face competition. Good though they are, the OnePlus Buds Pro do have to deal with competition. And some of it is formidable.

So if you are thinking of investing in the OnePlus Buds Pro, we would advise considering these top 5 alternatives: (the prices mentioned are approximate ones and could vary depending on different outlets).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Rs 7,999



We called Samsung Galaxy Buds Live “Rajma” TWS because these were shaped like the kidney beans that are so popular as a dish in north India. And the Buds Live remain perhaps the most distinctly shaped TWS of recent times. Rather remarkably, they managed to stay in our ears as well.

And while some might have found their volume to be a little on the lower side, and the ANC a little flaky (we suspect the shape had something to do with it), the sound quality remains awesome (just the right touch of bass), and calling remarkably good. About seven hours battery on the buds and support for wireless charging round off what I think are perhaps the best value for money ANC TWS you can get.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Rs 9,999

If audio quality is what really matters to you, then Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are perhaps the TWS you need to go for, irrespective of the price point. For there is no TWS for quite a range that sounds as good as these, with all frequencies handled brilliantly and none overwhelming the others.

Bassheads might find them a little dull but those looking for pristine, clear sound will love it. The problem with these, however, is the relatively ordinary battery life (three hours or so) and the absence of ANC, which some might expect at this price point. The fabric textured charging box looks very cool, though.

Oppo Enco X

Rs 8,999



For many, these would be the most obvious challengers to the OnePlus Buds Pro. And with good reason. The Oppo Enco X, created in collaboration with DynAudio, are among the best sounding TWS in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment and better than many TWS priced above it as well. Indeed they are one of the few TWS that handle treble well and do not just get carried away with bass.

They are excellent in terms of call quality and offer very good ANC as well. Add wireless charging to the mix and four hours of battery life on the buds, and these remain among the best options for anyone looking for a TWS below Rs 10,000.

Jabra Elite 75T

Rs 11,999



Jabra Elite 75T might strike some as being a little on the older side (the 85t are available in the market now), but they remain excellent options for anyone who wants a premium pair of TWS with a slightly bass-heavy sound.

They also come with ANC, serve up to seven hours of battery life on the buds and have very good dust and water resistance. Jabra’s accompanying app is also one of the best I have used (you actually feel like using it), call quality is comparable to the mighty AirPods and these work equally well on iOS and Android. Very good all-rounders, in my book.

AirPods 2

Rs 11,999



Yes, the second generation of the OG AirPods, AirPods 2, remains still in contention. The base model might not come with features like dust and water resistance and wireless charging but rather remarkably they still are perhaps the best TWS when it comes to handling phone calls.

They sound very good even now (very balanced sound), and well, if you have an iPhone, then they are the easiest TWS to set up and use by some distance. If you are in the iOS ecosystem, these are the TWS to get even now. But not really that great an option if you are using Android – these are as much about ease of use as about the audio.