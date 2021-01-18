Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 9999

Oppo Enco X comes with Dual microphones for active noise cancellation and triple microphones for call noise reduction.

Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the company also launched the Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds for Rs 9999. The product will be available for sale on Flipkart and offline retailers starting from January 22nd.





Oppo Enco X comes with Dual microphones for active noise cancellation and triple microphones for call noise reduction. It has a dual-driver design featuring 11mm dynamic drivers with 6mm membrane drivers.





For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device.





The headphones feature touch controls for volume, call control and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.





They are IP54 rated making it resistant to dust and water. Each earbud has a 44mAh battery. They support wireless charging and can last for upto 25 hours on a single charge with the carrying case and noise cancellation disabled. The earphones offer 5.5 hours of music playback time with noise cancellation enabled and 20 hours with the carrying case.





The Oppo Enco X earphones take 80 minutes to fully charge while the carrying case takes 110 minutes to fully charge over the Type-C port.





They have ultra-lightweight body at only 4.8 grams for each headset and 42.5grams for the case