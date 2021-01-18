Advertisement

Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 9999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 1:46 pm

Latest News

Oppo Enco X comes with Dual microphones for active noise cancellation and triple microphones for call noise reduction.

Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the company also launched the Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds for Rs 9999. The product will be available for sale on Flipkart and offline retailers starting from January 22nd.

Oppo Enco X comes with Dual microphones for active noise cancellation and triple microphones for call noise reduction. It has a dual-driver design featuring 11mm dynamic drivers with 6mm membrane drivers.

For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device.

The headphones feature touch controls for volume, call control and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.

They are IP54 rated making it resistant to dust and water. Each earbud has a 44mAh battery. They support wireless charging and can last for upto 25 hours on a single charge with the carrying case and noise cancellation disabled. The earphones offer 5.5 hours of music playback time with noise cancellation enabled and 20 hours with the carrying case.

The Oppo Enco X earphones take 80 minutes to fully charge while the carrying case takes 110 minutes to fully charge over the Type-C port.

They have ultra-lightweight body at only 4.8 grams for each headset and 42.5grams for the case

Oppo A12 receives a price cut in India

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review: Is it an Allrounder?

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+, 64MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Oppo A93 5G announced with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno 5 Pro pre-order details, pricing and specs leaked ahead of launch in India on January 18

Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Latest News from Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e smartwatches to launch in India on Jan 19

Mivi launches Collar 2 wireless earphone at an introductory price of Rs 1199

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies