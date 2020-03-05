  • 11:56 Mar 05, 2020

Jabra Elite Active 75t waterproof wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 11:24 am

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available in six colours: Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna & Mint.
Jabra has announced the launch of its new headphones, the Jabra Elite Active 75h, in India. The headphone comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 and it will be available at Amazon starting 11th March 2020. It will be available at Croma, Flipkart and other authorized retailers from April 3rd week.

The earbuds will be available in six colours: Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna & Mint.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is 22 per cent smaller than its predecessor- Elite Active 65t. Built with a durable coating providing optimised grip, the earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant, while simultaneously extending battery life by 89 per cent (up to 28 hours). On a single charge, the earphones will last upto 7.5 hours of continuous listening that extends up to 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also boast an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Active 65t) to IP57, making them waterproof.

The earbuds were also designed to further enhance comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, which also provides noise isolation. To achieve this, Jabra utilized thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape, building up from four generations of true wireless Elite products and thus providing optimal passive noise reduction for a better sound experience.  There is the option of HearThrough  that will let users listen to outside audio through the mic if they choose to.

Jabra has also introduced MyControls which will be available from Q2 2020. Users will have the option to use just one earbud, allowing for added freedom and extension of battery time. Through the Jabra Sound+ app, users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences.

From the second quarter of 2020 (Q2, 2020), Jabra will introduce a new software experience, Jabra MySound which will individualize each user’s music experience. MySound enables users to optimize their audio experience based on their personal hearing profile. It requires users to utilize the Jabra Sound+ app where they will take a test comprising a series of beeps. Following that, the music audio is optimized for a truly individualized experience, that calibrates the headphones based on each users’ unique profile.

Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said: “Jabra Elite Active 75t is our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet and we are proud to be launching it in the India market. Specifically designed for an active lifestyle, the Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra’s engineering expertise, with its enhanced comfort, first-class noise isolation and great sound quality. We are committed to taking audio to the next level and creating the best user experience.”  

0 Comments

