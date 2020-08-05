Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live announced with Active Noise Cancellation

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 10:00 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in black, bronze, and white colours and feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning.

Along with the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 Series, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones have been also been launched today. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are priced at $170 and will be available from August 6 in select global markets. There's no information on India pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Buds yet

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in black, bronze, and white colours and feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and you get a total of 21 hours playback with ANC ON and a total of 29 hours with ANC OFF.

The earphones have 60mAh batteries each and the case has a 472mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are claimed to last up to 6 hours, and the carry case offers an additional 15 hours of playback time. There is also fast charging, promising 1 hour of playback with five minutes of charging. They also feature Qi wireless charging for the case.

There is an intuitive touch-based Physical User Interface for touch control. They also have a ‘Buds Together’ feature to share music with your friends. There is also IPX2 water resistance and they work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, with SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth supported codecs. The device is compatible with devices with Android 5.0 or later and with more than 1.5GB of RAM, iPhone 7 or later models with iOS 10.0 or later.

The earbuds measure 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9 mm and the weight is 5.6g while the Charging case measures 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm and its weight is 42.2grams.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ specs, price leaked ahead of February 11 launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Indian price revealed

Samsung Galaxy Buds latest update easy pair with PC, ambient sound and more

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 announced with Super AMOLED display, Tizen OS 5.5

pTron Bassbuds Urban wireless earbuds launched in India

Google smart speakers secretly listen without using the wake words

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies