Samsung Galaxy Buds Live announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Along with the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 Series, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones have been also been launched today. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are priced at $170 and will be available from August 6 in select global markets. There's no information on India pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Buds yet



The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in black, bronze, and white colours and feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and you get a total of 21 hours playback with ANC ON and a total of 29 hours with ANC OFF.



The earphones have 60mAh batteries each and the case has a 472mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are claimed to last up to 6 hours, and the carry case offers an additional 15 hours of playback time. There is also fast charging, promising 1 hour of playback with five minutes of charging. They also feature Qi wireless charging for the case.



There is an intuitive touch-based Physical User Interface for touch control. They also have a ‘Buds Together’ feature to share music with your friends. There is also IPX2 water resistance and they work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Live uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, with SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth supported codecs. The device is compatible with devices with Android 5.0 or later and with more than 1.5GB of RAM, iPhone 7 or later models with iOS 10.0 or later.



The earbuds measure 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9 mm and the weight is 5.6g while the Charging case measures 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm and its weight is 42.2grams.