Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

The coronavirus crisis has changed the whole world completely in the last few months. Now smartphone manufacturers have also started launching smartphones after almost 2 months of complete lockdown after which e-commerce websites have also resumed deliveries across India.



If you are eyeing to buy a smartphone under Rs 10,000, we have a list of five best phones. There are dozens of devices in this segment, so we have given due importance to their features while choosing these phones. So, without further ado, here’s the list of budget-centric recently launched smartphones under Rs 10,000.



Realme Narzo 10A - Rs 8499



Realme Narzo 10A comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour variants.





The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.



Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB



Samsung Galaxy M01 - Rs 8999



The Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options.



It comes with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users. The device also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.



The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. It is powered by a 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There isn't a fingerprint sensor on the phone.





Moto G8 Power Lite - Rs 8999



Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It comes with huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.



The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Motorola's near stock skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera.



Moto G8 Power is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



The camera department includes a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in the notch.





Infinix Hot 9 Pro - Rs 9499



Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,499. Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in Ocean wave and Violet colours.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with face unlock as well. The phone runs on Android 10 with company's own XOS 6.0 on top of it and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.





The phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with triple LED flash and a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.



Redmi 8A Dual - Rs 7499



The Redmi 8A Dual is currently priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, after recent hike in its price. It comes in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.





Redmi 8A Dual sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On battery front, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.





