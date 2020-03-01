Description

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.



