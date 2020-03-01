  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
Moto G8 Power Lite
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2MP with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W Rapid Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm

Weight

200 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Moto G8 Power Lite announced with 6.5-inch display, 16MP triple cameras and 5000mAh battery

Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

