Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock technology.

For the camera, Redmi 8A Dual comes with a AI dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is protected with splash-proof nano-coating by P2i and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front.

Redmi 8A Dual runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be shipped with a 10W charger in the box.