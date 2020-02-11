You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual 3GB
Price :
Rs. 6999
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock technology.
For the camera, Redmi 8A Dual comes with a AI dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. The phone is protected with splash-proof nano-coating by P2i and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front.
Redmi 8A Dual runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The phone is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will be shipped with a 10W charger in the box.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches (Waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus, secondary 2MP camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.95 GHz (Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM: B2/3/5/8, WCDMA: B1/2/5/8, LTE: B40/41, B1/3/5/8)
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No (Splash resistant (P2i coating))
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
