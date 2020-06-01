Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India second time in a month

The Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual revised prices are now reflecting on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and is soon expected to be revised in offline stores as well.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8, and Redmi Note 8 in India. This is the third price hike for smartphones and second in a month. The revised prices are now reflecting on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and is soon expected to be revised in offline stores as well.



Earlier this month, Redmi Note 8 price was increased by Rs 500, while the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual prices were increased by Rs 300. This time, Redmi Note 8 price is again increased by Rs 500 while the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual prices have been increased by Rs 200.



The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the Redmi Note 8 was earlier available for Rs 11,499. Now, again after a price hike of Rs 500, the cost of the device becomes Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 8, which was earlier priced at Rs 13,999 is now priced at Rs 14,499.



Redmi 8 smartphone price has been increased by Rs 200, after which the effective price of the 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant of the phone is Rs 9,499 which was earlier priced at Rs 9,299.



The company has increased the price of the Redmi 8A Dual by Rs 200. The 2GB RAM and 32GB space variant of Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 7,499. There is a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 7,999, and this variant's price has not been hiked.



Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. It is powered by Snapdragon 665 11nm processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion and a fingerprint scanner.





Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card.





Redmi 8A Dual has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology. The phone sports a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.